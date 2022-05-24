ANALYSIS: It Might Be Time To Panic When The Woke Revolution Comes For Your Airline Pilot

When a passenger realizes their 220,000 lb aircraft is barrelling toward the side of a mountain, they aren’t hoping the pilot occupying the cockpit is a diversity hire. Americans expect the best person for the job regardless of skin color or gender, but the Woke revolutionaries want consumers to focus on race and gender first.

Woke ideologues are requiring entire industries to commit to the three pillars – diversity, equity, and inclusion – for their hiring practices. Their plague-like manifesto (pushing racial and gender equity) is thrust upon workers and consumers, often to the detriment of both.