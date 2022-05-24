Woman Finds ‘Screaming’ Puppy With Arrow Through Its Neck, Expected To Survive

A woman reportedly discovered a screaming puppy with an arrow through its neck Monday in Desert Hot Springs, California.

The woman called 911 and told the Riverside County sheriff’s dispatcher that she woke up to hear the dog screaming and found a four-month-old female Chihuahua on Avenida Florencita Street, according to a news release from the Riverside County Department of Animal Services (RCDOAS). (RELATED: Woman Gets Caught Abusing Her Dog — Good Samaritan Steps In And Saves The Day)

Riverside County Animal Services is investigating after a 4-month-old chihuahua puppy was found with an arrow in its neck in the Coachella Valleyhttps://t.co/TCkbysXXT6 — KTLA (@KTLA) May 24, 2022

A Riverside County deputy was dispatched and met with Animal Services officer Matthew Perez, who then took the dog to Coachella Valley Animal Campus to be treated, according to the release.

Veterinarians administered a sedative and proceeded to take X-rays, which showed that the arrow missed the dog’s vital arteries. The arrow was then safely removed, the RCDOAS said.

“For someone to willfully shoot this poor pup with an arrow is disgusting,” Animal Services Director Erin Gettis said, according to the release. “We are shocked and we hope someone can provide us any information as to who did this. Meanwhile, we’ll continue to treat this puppy and work on finding her a suitable home.”

A similar incident happened in late April when an Oregonian cat named Milo was reportedly hit in the stomach with an arrow and managed to pull it out himself.