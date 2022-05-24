‘Yellowstone’ Releases Incredible Viral Video About ‘The Dutton Legacy’

“Yellowstone” recently dropped an incredible video ahead of season five starting in a few months.

The fifth season of the hit Paramount Network show with Kevin Costner will premiere November 13, and millions of fans around the globe are amped up. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Finale Shocks Fans With Major Death)

Well, the latest video released by the show will only have fans more excited.

Kevin Costner Shares Major Update About ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 https://t.co/5owg7QFPoY — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 24, 2022

The show’s official Twitter page tweeted a video Monday night of showcasing “The Dutton Legacy,” and I can promise fans of the show won’t want to miss this one.

Give it a watch below.

The Dutton legacy is such an important part of @1883Official and #YellowstoneTV. Both shows present a unique opportunity to illustrate how far we’ve come … and how far we haven’t. pic.twitter.com/b5zCBrCnL3 — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) May 23, 2022

Does this video have anyone else ready to pick up a rifle and run through a wall to go to war to defend the ranch? Hand up for me! It definitely gives me that kind of vibe.

That was an awesome video, and it perfectly shows how “1883” and “Yellowstone” are intertwined.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone)

The hit Paramount+ prequel series showed millions of fans how the Duttons arrived in Montana, and we all know what “Yellowstone” has been about ever since the first episode was released.

It’s one of the greatest shows ever made, and it has captivated the country.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone)

Now, fans wait on pins and needles for any news about season five ahead of its November premiere. I truly can’t wait!