Amber Heard’s Photos Showing Bruising Were Edited, Expert Testifies

Amber Heard’s photos showing bruising that were presented as evidence during the defamation trial were edited, according to expert testimony on Wednesday.

Johnny Depp’s lawyers called to the stand Bryan Neumeister, a digital forensics expert from Grosse Pointe Farms, as a rebuttal witness in the ongoing defamation trial. Neumeister was asked to analyze several photographs showing bruises on Heard’s face and arms during her relationship with Depp, according to Newsweek. The photographs had been presented by Heard’s legal team as evidence of alleged physical abuse by Depp. (RELATED: Supermodel Kate Moss Takes The Stand For Johnny Depp With Shocking Testimony)

Neumeister, a metadata expert, explained that through his examination, some of the photos “showed that the software for the file was not from an iPhone, but that it was rendered in an editing program,” according to Newsweek.

According to the Detroit Free Press, the images that Neumeister was tasked with analyzing were screengrabs, meaning that they were not directly from the iPhone in which they were taken on, so the data was altered.

“There’s no way to authenticate any photo that was presented in the way the evidence was collected,” Neumeister said, according to the outlet.

The metadata expert also testified that one photo in particular, which appears to show a bruise on Heard’s arm, “had to go through some type of transformation to change sizes” and that the three files “don’t match forensically.” In giving his opinion on the photos, Neumeister said that he believed several photographs were modified, according to Newsweek.