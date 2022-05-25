BLM Calls Police ‘White Supremacist Institution’ In Wake Of Texas School Shooting

The political activist organization Black Lives Matter blasted American police and politicians who support them Wednesday.

“Maintaining a white supremacist institution like policing costs Black lives,” the organization wrote. “This continued commitment by politicians to support our killers makes them accessories to our demise.”

The organization’s comments come after a gunman opened fire on a Uvalde, Texas Elementary school, killing at least 21. Two officers were shot responding to the scene.

Earlier, the organization retweeted a post attacking cops for allegedly not doing enough to stop the killing.

“The teachers sacrificed their lives for the kids but the cops wouldn’t. Think about that the next time your city is talking about what to fund,” the tweet read. (RELATED: BLM Cut Massive Checks For Co-Founder’s Brother, Father Of Her Child)

The organization also said on Twitter that the answer to school shootings was not more funding for police.

“Our communities continue to move from tragedy to tragedy – all the while, countless politicians continue their rallying cry for more funding for police while they do nothing to address gun violence terrorizing schools, grocery stores, and places of worship,” the organization argued.