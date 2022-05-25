The Calgary Stampeders Suspend Brendan Langley After Alleged Airport Brawl

Brendan Langley might not be back on a football field for a long time.

The Calgary Stampeders player and former Broncos draft pick was recently arrested after he allegedly got into a huge brawl at Newark Liberty International Airport with a United Airlines employee. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, the Stampeders have handed down the team’s punishment.

Guy Gets Absolutely Rocked During Airport Brawl. The Video Is Tough To Stomach https://t.co/CG04BqKOSx — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 24, 2022

Langley has been suspended indefinitely by the Stampeders for his role in the alleged brawl, according to TMZ. “The Stampeders take matters such as these very seriously. After learning details of the incident including the filing of a criminal charge, we are indefinitely suspending Brendan Langley,” Stampeders president and general manager John Hufnagel told the media.

Former NFL Player Reportedly Arrested After Incredibly Troubling Situation https://t.co/Mno7Mt8uCz — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 25, 2022

I know opinions are all over the place when it comes to who was the aggressor in the brawl, but the reality of the situation is that I think we all knew a suspension was likely coming from his CFL team.

As soon as Langley was arrested for his alleged role in the brawl, it was bound to happen. Now, that doesn’t mean he’s guilty of anything.

It just means Stampeders don’t want to put him on the field and feel that he needs to be punished.

Airport security searching for these hands at the gate pic.twitter.com/wbriG16KVO — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 22, 2022

It’s also amazing how viral this video has gone. The video above had more than 16 million views! More than 16 million! It just goes to show people can’t get enough of the carnage on the internet.