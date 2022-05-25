CEO at 22? Diving Deep with Bani Singh

Bani at the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Hackathon

Precocious teenagers are a dime a dozen in Silicon Valley, so it’s no surprise that Bani Singh set her eyes on moving to San Francisco when she was 15 and living in Norway. Impatient about her education, the Indian-Norwegian teenager skipped a year of high school and went off to college to study computer science. From the moment she set foot on campus, she aggressively competed in sleepless hackathons, interned at major tech companies like Cloudflare and Microsoft, and helped build countless startups like JUV Consulting, the Gen-Z marketing consulting firm. “I’d describe myself as extremely driven to build,” she described to us.

Studying computer science and being passionate about building, Bani unsurprisingly fell in love with software engineering. In her senior year, these interests culminated in WaitlistAPI – a software product that allows businesses to put no-code waitlists on their websites. “The real trick to Waitlist is that users get a referral code they can share to move up on the list. And that helps businesses make great use of their best customers, accelerating growth by weeks,” she shared.

Shortly before Bani’s 21st birthday, WaitlistAPI launched to be the coveted #1 Product of the Day on ProductHunt, and trended to the top of other popular technology forums. Bani found her success exhilarating but unexpected: “today in 2022, WaitlistAPI has powered over one million people signing up to products on the internet, which is just extraordinary to me. The referral system has allowed brands to identify their biggest fans and ambassadors – the ones who refer friends, families and communities”. This experience shaped Bani’s interests, underscoring that while many types of marketing software exist, there were many underserved niches. Going forward, she would explore the theme of businesses finding their biggest fans in more detail.

By the time Bani turned 22, her star-studded resume and programming experience put her into the position she’d always wanted to be in building full-time. She immediately founded a business on her own, and after carefully drafting out a plan, raised institutional capital from consumer software heavyweight Ludlow Ventures, and the founders of Honey, the online-shopping browser extension that was sold to PayPal for four billion dollars in 2020. It’s a good time to be in marketing software.

Bani’s company takes lessons from prior experiences with WaitlistAPI and other products, but also her broader thesis for what needs to exist in the marketing industry: “every brand wants to cultivate and understand their community. Brands now comment and engage with customers on social media, repost content, recruit them to assist on campaigns, and so forth. However, brands are still struggling with data – for example, how often are they talking to the same person, who is reposting them the most, and who is an active purchaser with an audience that has yet to review a product,” Bani shared.

With her new company, Rally, she helps brands identify and manage the best ambassadors for their brand. “The incumbents provide databases of influencers where brands can scout who to partner with. I think the right approach to community building is more intentional.” Bani’s thesis is that brand marketing will be much more targeted, with brands making use of the customers who are best at interacting with them.

The Rally team is soon to launch the first version of their software with a limited set of launch partners. Bani remarked “the brands who are excited to work with us already have an active community. They’re excited to upgrade how they manage their influencer partners – our offering promises a big step up from emails and spreadsheets.” Bani’s nascent success is no surprise: in this remote-work era, it’s safe to say that fewer emails and spreadsheets are a promise that resonates well with users.

Example of the Rally platform highlighting influencer partners mentioning a brand

In our conversation, the engineer-turned-founder reiterates that community-driven marketing will be the next big focus of brands, regardless of size, and how Rally wants to be first in line to capture the demand. “We’re excited to double down on our thesis and work alongside our launch partners,” she concludes.