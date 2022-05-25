Elon Musk Rips Media For Giving Mass Shooters The Attention They Crave

Elon Musk eviscerated the media in a Wednesday email to CNBC for giving mass shooters the attention they crave.

The tech billionaire responded to the Robbs Elementary School shooting where a gunman, Salvador Ramos, opened fire in a classroom Tuesday in Uvalde, Texas, killing at least 19 students and two teachers.

“Regarding recent events, the shooters are obviously doing this to generate the most amount of attention possible,” Musk said, according to CNBC. “Why is the media doing exactly what the mass murderers want?”

Musk also told the outlet that he supports “tight background checks” for all gun sales and limiting the purchases of assault weapons. He also affirmed his support for the Second Amendment and its historical significance. (RELATED: Elon Musk Calls Democrats ‘The Party Of Division And Hate’)

Scoop: @elonmusk speaks on the Texas school massacre. @Tesla @SpaceX are both headquartered in Texas.Musk is close with @GregAbbott_TX.

-Musk says he is for tighter gun background checks

– Won’t commit to calling Abbott himself

– Takes aim at the mediahttps://t.co/bWsVmxyqoZ — Brian Schwartz (@schwartzbCNBC) May 25, 2022

“I strongly believe that the right to bear arms is an important safeguard against potential tyranny of government,” he said, according to the outlet. “Historically, maintaining their power over the people is why those in power did not allow public ownership of guns.”

Musk reportedly keeps in personal touch with Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott who held a press conference in Uvalde on Wednesday afternoon to address the tragedy. The governor is slated to attend the National Rifle Association (NRA) Annual Leadership Forum in Houston this coming Friday.

Musk did not confirm to CNBC on whether he would personally contact Abbott to strengthen background checks. The Texas governor has supported loosening gun restrictions in his state, most notably by passing constitutional carry legislation to allow citizens 21 or older to publicly carry handguns without a license.

The Tesla CEO moved the company’s headquarters to Austin from California last year due to the state’s lighter regulations, CNBC reported. He also runs SpaceX in the southern Texas town of Boca Chica.