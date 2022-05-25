FCF Quarterback Jason Stewart Smokes A Joint On The Sidelines During A Game

FCF quarterback Jason Stewart pulled off a bold move during a recent game.

The Zappers quarterback fired up a joint on the sidelines after scoring a touchdown against the Glacier Boyz, according to BroBible. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Think I’m making that up? Just wait until you see the video below. It’s absolutely absurd.

I know everyone finds this funny, but this is also more or less why the FCF is an absolute and total joke. Now, does that mean it’s not fun? Of course not, but it’s absolutely a joke and should be treated as such.

It’s a startup league where fans call plays. It’s not meant to be taken seriously, but this is on a totally different level.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Stewart (@qbstew)

Any hope the FCF had of being taken seriously more or less went out the door as soon as Stewart sparked up that joint. Now, the league is cemented as a joke, and it’s just that simple.

Again, doesn’t mean it can’t be a fun time, but it will simply never be serious. That was probably already the case, but it’s definitely true now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Stewart (@qbstew)

Trust me, a guy ever did this in an NFL game, you’d never hear about him again and for good reason.