Four Pittsburgh Schools Put Into Lockdown After Report Of Gun Shots

Four Pittsburgh Public Schools were placed on lockdown Wednesday after reports that shots were fired outside one of the schools.

The school district locked down Crescent Early Childhood, Pittsburgh Faison, Student Achievement Center, and Westinghouse Academy for several hours Wednesday while police were responding to reports of shots fired outside of Westinghouse, reported Pittsburgh’s Action News 4.

A ShotSpotter reported the shots in the 1000 block of Brushton Ave, according to the outlet. The lockdown has since been lifted with no reported victims or property damage. (RELATED: ‘He’s In The School!’: Texas Shooting Witness Details How Suspect Crashed Truck Before Running Into Elementary School)

Pittsburgh Public Schools officials placed the district on a modified lockdown after Tuesday’s deadly shooting at Robb Elementary Schools in Uvalde, Texas.

“We are heartbroken by the horrific tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. At no time should the tranquility of school become the nightmare it has today. We grieve with the family members of the victims, and our thoughts are with the leadership, staff, children, families, and the entire Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District as they face the days ahead following such a tragedy,” the district’s notice stated. “As an added precautionary measure, all District schools will operate on a modified lockdown, tomorrow, May 25, 2022.”

Eighteen-year-old Salvador Ramos opened fire at the Robb Elementary School Tuesday, killing at least 19 children and two teachers, according to the Associated Press. A tactical team, led by a local border patrol agent, fatally shot Ramos after an exchange of gunfire.