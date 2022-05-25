HART: Musk Leaves Democrat Plantation, Expects Retribution

Quite predictably, Elon Musk, a solid Democrat with a green thumb in Tesla, decided to become a vocal Republican. The long knives of the left-wing hit machine are sharpened. Reflecting the left’s horror at the prospect of losing exclusive control of the daily news narrative, Musk has come under attack.

As if on cue and like the Supreme Court confirmation hearings of Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, an old sexual case involving Musk was dug up by the Democrat Search and Personally Destroy Division. It just “happened to surface” that Musk was accused of exposing himself to a flight attendant at his rocket ship venture. Maybe he was just trying to explain to his team what he wanted the SpaceX rocket to look like.

The reality is that most wealthy men — and in Oprah’s case, women — get shaken down for money. The “MeToo” movement has been co-opted by too many opportunists trying to extort money for dubious accusations and, as a result, who have hurt the real women who are raped or abused. It’s weird how no guy making $40k a year ever seems to get accused.

I left a job when I was inappropriately touched at work. They asked me who did it, and I said, “Anybody willing to settle.”

Musk predicted the hit jobs would be coming. They continued when the ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) Index removed Tesla’s stock from its “green index.” The electric car company is now out of the Index and Exxon is in, which tells you how the left plays the “green” global warming game and what their politics are.

When Musk buys Twitter the left launches the “Ministry of Truth,” the idiotic Disinformation Governance Board. It was Biden’s dumbest idea since his previous day at work.

The left cannot win a debate on facts, reason or intellect, so they must destroy opponents personally. It is why evil leftist George Soros has been funding the campaigns of district attorneys.

Musk upset the left by offering to buy Twitter, the left’s Orwellian, speech-controlled playground. It might end Twitter’s monopoly on the public discourse and total control over what it deems are “facts.” He reasoned that $42 billion was how much white people want to be able to say “Trump” again.

Thanks to due diligence, we have learned that Twitter may have a lot more fake accounts than it claims. For example, half of Joe Biden’s 22 million followers were found to be fake. Musk is not going to buy a company when most of its product is fake; it’s the same reason he doesn’t buy strip joints or Hooters.

With the new information on “bots” on Twitter, paying $42 billion for the platform would be as big an overpayment as paying Kamala Harris and Joe Biden “a penny for their thoughts.”

Maybe Elon Musk can use capitalism to clean up the woke craziness that has poisoned this country. If he goes online and doesn’t like a piece done by NBC News, he should just press the “Add to Cart” button and buy that network, too.

If the newspaper was the evolution of the town crier, Twitter was the evolution of the town drunk. It is mostly left-wing bots whining about everything the right does. Libs act like they have perpetual Monkey Pox and, like monkeys, they do not argue using reason. They just throw fecal matter at opponents when they aren’t expecting it.

Twitter has thrived on the article of faith enshrined in our Constitution that everyone wants to be heard. Americans know we have the right to be silent; we just don’t have the ability.

So, Musk is gearing up to be disemboweled by the left’s Deep State defamation machine. He was even dragged into the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard case. It was said that he saw Amber Heard for two years. No one got an Amber Alert on her.

Musk will survive. Entrepreneurs are strong, and the left going after you is a badge of honor. Watching that fight and the Depp/Heard trial, maybe Elon and I can start a new Bumble or a Match.com rival: a dating app that matches up folks based on their medications.

Ron Hart is a syndicated op-ed humorist, award-winning author, and TV/radio commentator; you can reach him at Ron@RonaldHart.com or Twitter @RonaldHart.