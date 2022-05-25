Hurricane Season Is Upon Us, And It’s Going To Be A Big One

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicted Tuesday that this Atlantic hurricane season could see between three to six major Category 3 or higher storms throughout 2022.

The NOAA is forecasting anywhere from 14 to 21 named storms, which bring winds of 39 mph or higher, according to a news release from the administration. The season will be the seventh in a row with potentially above-average hurricane activity, the release noted.

Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, spurred on in part by the current La Niña climate event that is expected to last throughout the season, the release continued. The Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea experiencing “warmer-than-average” sea surface temperatures and an enhanced west African monsoon are among other factors contributing to the potentially above-normal season, according to the release. (RELATED: ‘Global Food Catastrophe’ Coming Soon, Warns Germany, United Nations)

“Early preparation and understanding your risk is key to being hurricane resilient and climate-ready,” Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo said, according to the release. “Throughout the hurricane season, NOAA experts will work around-the-clock to provide early and accurate forecasts and warnings that communities in the path of storms can depend on to stay informed.”

The potential for these massive hurricanes comes amid the “megadrought” events taking place in America’s west. Wildfires have also already ripped through iconic Californian towns and parts of New Mexico and Arizona.

“As we reflect on another potentially busy hurricane season, past storms — such as Superstorm Sandy, which devastated the New York metro area ten years ago — remind us that the impact of one storm can be felt for years,” NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad said. “Since Sandy, NOAA’s forecasting accuracy has continued to improve, allowing us to better predict the impacts of major hurricanes to lives and livelihoods.”