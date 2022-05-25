49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan Says The Team Will ‘Most Likely’ Trade Jimmy Garoppolo

The San Francisco 49ers still intend to try to trade Jimmy Garoppolo.

Ever since last season ended, the belief has been that Jimmy G would be shipped out of town so that Trey Lance could slide under center as QB1.

49ers QB Gets Caught On A Hot Mic Sharing Vulgar Message After Beating The Packers https://t.co/DBOzDri25y — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 29, 2022

However, the wheels of change in San Francisco have been turning very slowly as the team has struggled to find a trade partner. Despite the struggle to move him, the 49ers still believe a trade is the most likely outcome.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan told the media the following Tuesday when discussing Jimmy G’s status with the team, according to BroBible:

Nothing’s changed since that surgery. Where we were at before that, and then he got the surgery, so everything went on hold. I expect him at some time, most likely, to be traded, but who knows? That’s not a guarantee. It’s been exactly on hold when that happened. When he’s healthy, we’ll see what happens.

It’s a bit surprising to me the 49ers haven’t found a team to take Jimmy G. He’s a very serviceable quarterback and he knows what it takes to win.

He’s not flashy, but his success with the 49ers speaks for itself. The man knows how to play football at a very high level.

Even after having shoulder surgery, there shouldn’t be any doubt that he could start for a team that desperately needs a quarterback.

At the very least, you could bring him in to battle for a starting job. Yes, it’s the Trey Lance show moving forward, but that doesn’t mean Jimmy G all of a sudden forgot how to play football.

That’s not the case at all.

Also, the team could hold onto him and then wait for a starter somewhere in the league to get injured before trading him. I wouldn’t be surprised at all if that’s the outcome we saw. Let us know in the comments a team you think should trade for Jimmy G.