Lane Kiffin Says College Football Has Become ‘A Professional Sport,’ Warns Players Will Transfer For Big Paydays

Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin sounds worried about the state of college football.

Right now, NIL cash is freely flowing around the world of college football, and it's turned the sport into the wild west. Well, you can add the Ole Miss coach to the list of people sounding the alarm.

Kiffin told Sports Illustrated the following about the current state of NIL and college football:

How are we not a professional sport? What is the difference? [Players] are making money. They can opt into free agency. We’re a professional sport, and they are professional players. Contracted employees without contracts…Why did Bryce Young not go into the portal? If you are advising Bryce Young, why do you not go into the portal and walk into Nick Saban’s office and say, ‘Hey, I want to be here, but I’ve got to protect myself so I’m going to go into the portal. And I want to come back as long as it’s matched with what I get out there.’ The kid would make 10 times what he would have made. How’s that not going to happen all the time? It should. It will.

As I’ve said too many times to count, I’m all for players getting paid. For far too long, players weren’t allowed to make money and instead, were restricted to just what the NCAA allowed.

It was extremely anti-American. This is a capitalist society and everyone should be allowed to chase the bag however they want.

So, athletes making money is 100% a step in the right direction. However, we’ve entered an era that I’m not sure anyone was prepared for.

NIL was meant for players to make money once they were in college off their name, image and likeness. Now, we have money being thrown around for players to transfer or sign out of high school.

That was never the intention, but it’s where we are. What should be done? I have no idea, but as Kiffin pointed out, it’s not going to stop.

Players will start going wherever the money is.

Hopefully, we find a way to get the situation under control while still allowing players to earn money.