‘Shameless’: Sen. Mike Lee Blasts Anti-Gun Group For Fundraising Off Texas School Shooting

Republican Utah Sen. Mike Lee blasted the anti-gun group Everytown for Gun Safety for fundraising off the Texas school shooting during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Wednesday.

“Gun groups like The Brady Campaign and Everytown have wasted no time in attempting to profit off of this horrific tragedy in Uvalde, Texas,” Senator Lee said.

“Everytown’s fundraising email attempts to play on the emotions of those whose lives have been ripped apart by this tragic shooting is troubling,” Lee continued.

The email in question was sent shortly after a gunman in Uvalde, Texas, opened fire Tuesday in Robb Elementary School, killing at least 19 students and 2 teachers. (RELATED: ‘Get Ready To Give Them Up’: Whoopi Goldberg Says Americans Should Report On Neighbors With Too Many Guns)

“[T]hanks to our country’s weak gun laws and the gun lobby’s relentless ‘guns everywhere’ agenda, nowhere is safe,” the email read.

Besides including a call for readers to become volunteers with the organization, the end of the email featured a giant red button encouraging readers to “Contribute To End Gun Violence,” and linked to a fundraising page for the organization.

Everytown sends email fundraising off of Texas shooting: pic.twitter.com/67jas5RnVV — Rob Romano (@2Aupdates) May 24, 2022

Lee’s comments were part of a line of questioning he directed toward President Joe Biden’s nominee to become the director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Steven Dettelbach.

Lee asked whether Dettelbach would disavow the organization, which Dettelbach confirmed has endorsed him.

“Are you willing to disavow their shameless, immediate fundraising off of the Texas tragedy just hours after this tragedy occurred?” Lee asked.

“I haven’t seen what you’re referring to and it’s not for me to get involved in a political argument,” Dettelbach responded.

Everytown did not respond to request for comment.