North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein Suffers Stroke

Democratic North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein was hospitalized Monday after experiencing symptoms of a stroke while walking his dog with his wife, Anna.

Doctors at the hospital confirmed he had a “minor stroke” due to a small blood clot and successfully performed a procedure to remove it, according to his Twitter announcement.

“I’m feeling back to normal now and am beyond blessed to have no lingering effects. My doctor wants me to stay here for another day or two to get some rest before I get back to work. Anna is my hero for recognizing that something was wrong and insisting that I go to the hospital,” Stein tweeted.

Stein is currently serving his second term as the state’s attorney general and is reportedly expected to run for governor in the future, reported the Charlotte Observer.

The attorney general said he had a lot to be thankful for, including the care he received from the EMTs and the hospital’s medical staff. He also thanked his family.

“I have a tremendous amount to be thankful for this morning, especially my loving family,” he continued. “Just thinking of them makes my heart swell.”

Stein is now the third Democratic official who has suffered from a stroke in May and the fourth in 2022. (RELATED: Ben Ray Luján After Suffering Stroke: I’ll Be Back ‘In Just A Few Short Weeks’)

Democratic Pennsylvania Senate nominee John Fetterman and Democratic Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen were hospitalized for strokes in May.

Van Hollen delivered a speech in western Maryland when he began feeling lightheaded and was taken to George Washington University Hospital. At the hospital, doctors confirmed Van Hollen had a stroke due to a venous tear he described as “small.”

Fetterman suffered a stroke while traveling to a campaign event in southeastern Pennsylvania with his wife. Fetterman underwent multiple procedures, including a thrombectomy to remove the clot. His campaign released a statement indicating Fetterman will make a full recovery, which several specialists have questioned.