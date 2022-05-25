One Person Slips Off Oceanside Cliff As Three Friends Reach Out To Save Him, Tragedy Ensues

One person is reportedly dead and three others have been injured after falling from an oceanside cliff overlooking the Pacific Ocean in California on Monday.

A group of four friends reportedly went hiking at Palos Verdes Estates on Monday when one of the friends needed to use the bathroom. The woman slipped and fell in the dark onto the rocky beach below them when the other three friends reportedly scrambled to find the woman but they too fell from the cliff, NBC 4 reported.

Rescue workers arrived on the scene near Paseo del Mar and Avon Road around 5 a.m. after one of the surviving friends, 25-year-old Vincent Avila, climbed back up from the beach and called for help. Avila is currently recovering at Harbor UCLA Medical Center after reportedly sustaining broken ribs and minor kidney damage. Two unidentified women were airlifted from the beach and are in critical condition, though they are expected to survive, the outlet reported. (RELATED: 4-Year-Old Boy Hiking With Parents Falls 70 Feet Off Cliff)

A man is dead and three others are hurt after falling from a cliff overlooking the Pacific Ocean, authorities say.https://t.co/wSQuKW5DJM — KESQ News Channel 3 (@KESQ) May 25, 2022

Jerardo Huitzil, 25, who was identified by coroners, did not survive the 300-foot drop.

The terrain where the group fell reportedly has slippery rocks, loose soil and tree roots. The trail also has no guard rails making the trail dangerous, according to local residents.