Poll: More Than 8 Out 10 People Are Dissatisfied With State Of America

More than 80% of people are dissatisfied with the direction the U.S. is going, according to a Gallup poll released Tuesday.

Just 16% of those polled said they are satisfied with the direction of the country, and 83% said they were dissatisfied. The results show a 6% decline in satisfaction since April, Gallup said.

Democrats showed a 14% decrease in satisfaction in just one month, falling from a 38% to 24% approval rating. Republicans and independents also decreased in satisfaction, falling from six percent to four percent and from 20% to 18%, respectively.

The poll was conducted May 2-22 via telephone interviews and surveyed a random sample of 1,007 adults living in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., according to Gallup. It has a margin of error of +/- 4%.

President Joe Biden’s approval rating stayed at a constant 41% since April, the poll showed. Just 3% of Republicans approve of the president, compared to 39% of Independents and 82% of Democrats. (RELATED: POLL: Just 2 In 10 Adults Think US Is Headed In Right Direction Under Biden)

Congress also had a low approval rating, sitting at 18%. Thirty percent of Democrats approved of how Congress was handling its job, compared to 19% of independents and five percent of Republicans.

These results are a bad sign for the Democratic Party, as the midterms in November may serve as a referendum on the performance of the president. Thirty-nine percent of Americans polled in April by Gallup said economic problems, including inflation, are the biggest issues the country is facing.