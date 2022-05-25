REPORT: The Panthers Are Open To Signing Cam Newton As A Backup

The Carolina Panthers are reportedly interested in bringing Cam Newton back for another season.

Carolina brought back their former first overall pick last season, but things didn’t go well at all with Newton back on the Panthers. You’d think that would be enough for the team to move on, but apparently that’s not the case. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Charlotte Observer reported that the franchise is “open” to bringing him back as long as Newton takes a small salary and understands he won’t be QB1 when camp opens.

Why would the Panthers want anything to do with Newton at this point? Sam Darnold is already in the QB room and the team drafted Matt Corral in the third round of the 2022 draft.

What is Cam Newton going to do to improve the quarterback room? I find it hard to believe he’ll do anything to give the team a boost.

If anything, he’ll just stunt the development of Corral.

The Panthers need to let Darnold and Corral battle it out, and then they can focus on finding a new quarterback in the 2022 draft, which will have a very strong quarterback class. Bringing back Newton is a horrendous idea, whether he agrees to be a backup or not.