‘Please Just Stop’: Potential 2024 Candidate Tears Into Sen. Kyrsten Sinema Over Texas Shooting Remarks

A potential 2024 challenger to Democratic Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema went after her for comments she made on the Texas school shooting Tuesday that killed 19 children and two teachers.

Democratic Arizona Rep. Ruben Gallego criticized Sinema for tweeting she was “horrified and heartbroken by the senseless tragedy” and that “no families should ever have to fear violence in their children’s schools.”

“Please just stop,” Gallego wrote in a retweet of her post Tuesday. “Unless you are willing to break the filibuster to actually pass sensible gun control measures you might as well just say ‘thoughts and prayers.'” (RELATED: REPORT: Sinema Warned Colleagues That Moderate Dems Are ‘Hiding’ From The Party’s Left Wing ‘Behind’ Her ‘Skirt’)

In the wake of the shooting, several Democrats called on Congress to pass gun control legislation, but the passage of any bill remains unlikely due to the Senate filibuster, The Hill reported. Sinema has consistently stated her opposition to changing any aspect of the filibuster, despite pressure from Democratic colleagues.

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told colleagues on the Senate Floor Wednesday that gun control legislation would not be brought forward in the near future because he did not expect enough Republican votes to pass anything, The Hill reported.

Please just stop.. unless you are willing to break the filibuster to actually pass sensible gun control measures you might as well just say “thoughts and prayers” https://t.co/YA5Pp3dqao — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) May 24, 2022

Gallego has openly flirted with primarying Sinema in 2024, telling Politico’s Ryan Lizza in April he had yet to make a decision. He accused the freshman senator of not caring about what Democrats or her constituents want, as well as not showing up to support fellow liberal candidates.

“She doesn’t do that,” he said of Sinema’s campaign appearances. “She’s all about herself. She’s not going to help Mark [Kelly]. She’s not going to help Katie Hobbs or whoever the Democrat is. It’s all about herself.”

Sinema garnered an 8% approval rating among Arizona Democrats in a Civiqs poll released in January, faring better with Republicans than her own party.

The offices of Gallego and Sinema did not immediately return The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

