Schumer Says There’s No Imminent Gun Bill, ‘Americans Can Cast Their Vote In November’

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer indicated Wednesday that Democrats will not rush anti-gun legislation after the mass shooting at a Texas elementary school because Republican support is unlikely.

While speaking on the floor of the Senate, Schumer said Americans are fearful of sending their children to school, and they will have to decide whether to reject the “Republican guns at all costs doctrine” in the November midterms, according to CSPAN’s transcript of Schumer’s speech. (RELATED: At Least 19 Students, Two Teachers Dead After Shooting At Texas Elementary School)

🚨SCHUMER signals NO gun bill imminent Americans can make a choice, Schumer says. “Americans can cast their vote in November” based on how people stand on guns. SCHUMER says Republicans can work with Democrats now to craft a bill. He’s skeptical. “Unlikely, burnt in the past” — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) May 25, 2022

Teenager Salvador Romas entered the Robb Elementary School Tuesday, shooting several people and killing at least 19 children and two teachers, according to The Associated Press. Romas was fatally shot by a tactical team led by a local border patrol agent.

Schumer blamed the National Rifle Association (N.R.A.) and his Republican colleagues for there only being a “slim prospect” that the Senate can pass legislation restricting gun ownership before the November election. He urged Republicans to join the Democratic Party and “do the right thing.”

Schumer rejected calls for the Senate to complete “accountability votes” on gun legislation, promising the Democratic Party will continue to work toward bipartisan gun control legislation instead of pushing through bills that won’t pass without Republican support.

“There are some who want this body to quickly vote on sensible gun safety legislation, legislation supported by the vast majority of Americans,” Schumer said. “They want to see this body vote quickly so the American people can know which side each senator is on … I’m sympathetic to that, and I believe that accountability votes are important.”

He said voters should use this opportunity to vote for senators and representatives who support gun control laws.

“Americans can make a choice. Americans can reject the Republican guns at all costs doctrine, obeisance to the N.R.A., not even voting for the most simple, sensitive, positive, and popular gun legislation,” Schumer continued. “Americans can cast their vote in November for Senators or Members of Congress that reflect how he or she stands with guns, with this issue at the top of the voters’ lists.”