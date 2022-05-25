‘Sick Son Of A B*tch’: Beto O’Rourke Derails Gov. Abbott’s Press Conference

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke derailed Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s press conference Wednesday in Uvalde, Texas.

O’Rourke walked up to the stage confronting the governor and officials that they are “doing nothing” to prevent another mass shooting. The officials immediately retaliated against O’Rourke as he claimed the next shooting is “right now.”

“The next shooting is right now and you’re doing nothing,” he told Abbott. “This is totally predictable when you choose not to do anything.”

“Sit down and don’t pull a stunt,” Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz said. “Sit down and don’t play this stuff.”

“You’re out of line and an embarrassment,” Republican Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said.

“Sir, you’re out of line. Please leave this auditorium,” Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin added.

“I can’t believe you’re a sick son of a bitch that comes to a deal like this to make a political issue,” McLaughlin said. (RELATED: Democrats, Liberals Jump At The Opportunity To Politicize Horrific Shooting)

Security walked over and escorted O’Rourke away from the stage. The gubernatorial candidate quickly turned around and pointed his finger at Abbot telling him the Robbs Elementary School shooting is “on you.”

“This is on you until you choose to do something,” he continued, before exiting the auditorium.

MOMENTS AGO: Robert Francis ‘Beto’ O’Rourke interrupts Gov. Abbott’s press conference to confront him over school massacre pic.twitter.com/TTyeVgFyTp — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 25, 2022

“It’s on assholes like you, why don’t you get out of here?” McLaughlin snapped.

The press conference responded to the Robbs Elementary School shooting that erupted Tuesday after 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos opened fire in a classroom killing at least 19 students and two teachers. A Border Patrol agent fatally shot Ramos after he had barricaded himself inside the building.