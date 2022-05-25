‘He’s In The School!’: Texas Shooting Witness Details How Suspect Crashed Truck Before Running Into Elementary School

A witness of the Tuesday school shooting in Texas told the Daily Caller’s Jorge Ventura that he watched suspected shooter Salvador Romas crash his pick-up truck before running into the elementary school.

“I was sitting with my dog and then I saw a truck drive by, a Ford. It went fast,” the witness told Ventura, saying the truck hit a tree. “I heard the crash, so I went to go check it out … and I see two guys … come by and check on him and then I heard the three gunshots and he started running and I went back inside.”

Witness to the school shooting in Uvalde explains what he saw when he first heard the gunshots #Uvalde pic.twitter.com/F9v7YGtOUa — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) May 25, 2022

The witness said he then heard several more gunshots and saw cops outside, describing how he heard someone screaming, “[Romas] is in the school, he’s in the school!” (RELATED: Border Patrol Agent Rushed Into Texas School And Killed Shooter: REPORT)

Romas allegedly entered Robb Elementary School in Ulvade on Tuesday after shooting his grandmother and crashing his truck in a ditch. Authorities said he entered the school armed before barricading himself in a classroom and opening fire, killing at least 19 students and two teachers. Several other students were injured.