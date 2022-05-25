The Innocent Victims Gunned Down In The Texas School Massacre

Nineteen children and 2 adults were killed Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas when suspected shooter Salvador Ramos gunned down innocent victims. They are now slowly being identified by loved ones.

Devastated friends and family members are sharing their grief online, and remembering fond memories of the innocent people who tragically lost their lives in the massacre. The incident is now recorded as the second deadliest school shooting in the United States, according to CNN.

Sgt. Erick Estrada from the Texas Department of Public Safety recalled the series of events allegedly executed by Ramos on Tuesday. After allegedly shooting his grandmother that morning, Ramos drove his vehicle into a ditch by the school. He exited the vehicle wearing a bulletproof vest, with a rifle in hand, and proceeded to make his way toward the school, according to CNN. Officers attended the scene, Ramos was reportedly able to get past them and made his way into the school, where he opened fire.

The school had hosted an awards ceremony just hours prior to this incident, and many parents had attended, unknowingly seeing their children alive for the very last time. There were only 2 days left of school before summer break, according to CNN. (RELATED: ‘He’s In The School!’: Texas Shooting Witness Details How Suspect Crashed Truck Before Running Into Elementary School)

Teacher Eva Mirales daughter @addy_celeste:

“Thank you for being my bestfriend. Thank you for being the best mom anyone could ask for . You are so known by many now and I’m so happy that people know your name and that beautiful face of yours and they know what a hero looks like” pic.twitter.com/51TlfHc8db — Shawn Reynolds (@ShawnReynolds_) May 25, 2022

Amerie Jo Garza had just been credited with making it to the honor roll at Robb Elementary School and was celebrating her successful academic year by accepting this award just hours before tragedy struck. Garza is described as “the teacher’s pet” and was “super outgoing.” She had just celebrated her 10th birthday last week and was reportedly shot while attempting to call emergency services for assistance. This photograph was taken just 10 hours before she was killed in her classroom, according to BBC.

10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza holds up a school certificate naming her to the honor roll at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Hours later she would be killed at school. pic.twitter.com/qMO3JSKIFu — Michael Pegram (@MichaelPNews) May 25, 2022

Xavier Javier Lopez was a 10-year-old who loved to swim, according to his cousin, Lisa Garza. “He was very bubbly, loved to dance with his brothers, his mom. This has just taken a toll on all of us,” she said. His mother had attended the school to watch the awards ceremony just before the shooting, reported BBC. Lopez was recognized with an honor award just prior to his death, according to CNN.

REST IN PEACE, XAVIER LOPEZ. We’re learning more about the victims of the Uvalde school shooting, and 10-year-old Xavier’s family shared this picture of him. His mother attended his awards ceremony at school shortly before the shooting. Latest updates: https://t.co/VgPBEX9r0Q pic.twitter.com/Ch5VVA9BsP — WFAA (@wfaa) May 25, 2022 Uziyah Garcia is being described as the “sweetest little boy that I’ve ever known,” according to his grandfather, Manny Renfro. Renfro fondly remembers the time he shared with Garcia, playing football together during the school holidays. “Such a fast little boy and he could catch a ball so good,” Renfro said, according to the BBC. “There were certain plays that I would call that he would remember and he would do it exactly like we practiced.”

“The sweetest little boy that I’ve ever known,” Manny Renfro said about his grandson, 8-year-old Uziyah Garcia, who was among those killed in the Uvalde school shooting yesterday. Learn more about some of the families impacted: https://t.co/PJYTtdTyfP pic.twitter.com/9ZK7zxXICa — KXAN News (@KXAN_News) May 25, 2022

The love and dedication that 4th-grade teacher Eva Mireles showed to her students is being fondly remembered. A mother whose daughter, Gabby, was taught by Mrs. Mireles, posted a loving message in her honor, recognizing her devotion and dedication to her students, according to BBC.

My daughter’s beautiful teacher was the teacher who was killed in Uvalde, TX. Eva (Ms Mireles) taught Gabby in elementary school. She was a beautiful person & dedicated teacher. She believed in Gabby & went above & beyond to teach her as you can see below. There are no words. pic.twitter.com/qMlVoVEUrY — Audrey (@audreymg0928) May 24, 2022

Ellie Garcia’s family frantically searched for their 10-year-old girl and discovered that she, too, had last her life in this tragedy. “Our Ellie was a doll and was the happiest ever. I was gonna DJ for her at her party like she wanted me too!!!” her father said, according to Sky News. Her mother, Jennifer Lugo posted a message to Facebook which read, “My heart is shattered to pieces. “I love you baby girl, I will never stop thinking of you!!” reported the outlet.

Rogelio Torres was taken from the world at the tender age of just 10-years-old. A GoFundMe page has been established for the young victim to assist his family with the unexpected funeral fees, according to Sky News.

Nevaeh Bravo’s family initially took to social media to seek help in finding the little girl. Emily Grace Ayala later took to Facebook with a heartbreaking update. “Our Nevaeh has been found,” Ayala wrote. “She is flying with the angels above. We love you Nevaeh very much princess,” she said, according to Sky News.

Another baby 💔 : Nevaeh Bravo— her cousin writing “Unfortunately my beautiful Nevaeh was one of the many victims from today’s tragedy… Rest in peace my sweet girl, you didn’t deserve this.” pic.twitter.com/jpjPLkL3oe — Marissa Armas (@MarissaArmas) May 25, 2022

Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez was a 10-year-old, third-grade student that was in the same classroom as her cousin. The family of this beautiful young girl whose life was taken far too soon, now has to contend with the loss of two innocent children, according to KHOU news.

Terrible update: Family members tell me officials have confirmed 10-year Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez was killed today. They say she was in 3rd grade and in the same classroom as her cousin. And they say her cousin was also killed today. @KHOU #Uvalde pic.twitter.com/FYuFQmEH5p — Anayeli Ruiz KHOU (@AnayeliNews) May 25, 2022

Jackie Cazares, Annabell’s 10-year-old cousin, also lost her life in this tragedy. Her great-aunt referenced Cazares as being a social young girl and noted that Cazares had just recently celebrated her first communion.

REST IN PEACE, JACKIE CAZARES The 10-year-old’s family confirmed to ABC News that she was among the victims who died in the Uvalde school shooting. Her family said she and her cousin Annabelle were in the same fourth grade classroom. Read more: https://t.co/oWG9qEkgGB pic.twitter.com/X7jJ2j4ooA — WFAA (@wfaa) May 25, 2022

A heart-wrenching post from Irma Garcia’s nephew, John, showed the devastation over the loss of this young teacher’s life. Irma Garcia was 46-years-old when she was gunned down at Robb Elementary School, where she had taught for the last 23 years. Garcia’s son reported having a friend in law enforcement, who saw Garcia shielding her students from the gunman during the attack. Garcia was nominated as teacher of the year in 2019 and worked alongside Ms. Mireles for the past five years, according to the BBC. She was a mother of 4.

My tia did not make it, she sacrificed herself protecting the kids in her classroom, i beg of you to keep my family including all of her family in y’all’s prayers , IRMA GARCIA IS HER NAME and she died a HERO. she was loved by many and will truly be missed. pic.twitter.com/2XpdJA0q8x — john martinez ❤️‍🔥 (@fuhknjo) May 25, 2022

This story continues to develop and will be regularly updated with new information.