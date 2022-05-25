US

The Innocent Victims Gunned Down In The Texas School Massacre

Officers stand outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 25, 2022. - A tight-knit Latino community in Texas was wracked with grief Wednesday after a teen in body armor marched into an elementary school and killed 19 small children and two teachers, in the latest spasm of deadly gun violence in America. (Photo by allison dinner / AFP) (Photo by ALLISON DINNER/AFP via Getty Images),Catholic faithful depart after a Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Uvalde Texas, on May 25, 2022, one day after a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary school. - The tight-knit Latino community of Uvalde was wracked with grief Wednesday after a teen in body armor marched into the school and killed 19 children and two teachers, in the latest spasm of deadly gun violence in the US. (Photo by allison dinner / AFP) (Photo by ALLISON DINNER/AFP via Getty Images)

ALLISON DINNER/AFP via Getty Images

Leena Nasir
Nineteen children and 2 adults were killed Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas when suspected shooter Salvador Ramos gunned down innocent victims. They are now slowly being identified by loved ones.

Devastated friends and family members are sharing their grief online, and remembering fond memories of the innocent people who tragically lost their lives in the massacre. The incident is now recorded as the second deadliest school shooting in the United States, according to CNN.

Sgt. Erick Estrada from the Texas Department of Public Safety recalled the series of events allegedly executed by Ramos on Tuesday. After allegedly shooting his grandmother that morning, Ramos drove his vehicle into a ditch by the school. He exited the vehicle wearing a bulletproof vest, with a rifle in hand, and proceeded to make his way toward the school, according to CNN. Officers attended the scene, Ramos was reportedly able to get past them and made his way into the school, where he opened fire.

The school had hosted an awards ceremony just hours prior to this incident, and many parents had attended, unknowingly seeing their children alive for the very last time. There were only 2 days left of school before summer break, according to CNN. (RELATED: ‘He’s In The School!’: Texas Shooting Witness Details How Suspect Crashed Truck Before Running Into Elementary School)

Amerie Jo Garza had just been credited with making it to the honor roll at Robb Elementary School and was celebrating her successful academic year by accepting this award just hours before tragedy struck. Garza is described as “the teacher’s pet” and was “super outgoing.” She had just celebrated her 10th birthday last week and was reportedly shot while attempting to call emergency services for assistance. This photograph was taken just 10 hours before she was killed in her classroom, according to BBC.

Xavier Javier Lopez was a 10-year-old who loved to swim, according to his cousin, Lisa Garza. “He was very bubbly, loved to dance with his brothers, his mom. This has just taken a toll on all of us,” she said. His mother had attended the school to watch the awards ceremony just before the shooting, reported BBC. Lopez was recognized with an honor award just prior to his death, according to CNN.

Uziyah Garcia is being described as the “sweetest little boy that I’ve ever known,” according to his grandfather, Manny Renfro. Renfro fondly remembers the time he shared with Garcia, playing football together during the school holidays. “Such a fast little boy and he could catch a ball so good,” Renfro said, according to the BBC. “There were certain plays that I would call that he would remember and he would do it exactly like we practiced.”

The love and dedication that 4th-grade teacher Eva Mireles showed to her students is being fondly remembered. A mother whose daughter, Gabby, was taught by Mrs. Mireles, posted a loving message in her honor, recognizing her devotion and dedication to her students, according to BBC.

Ellie Garcia’s family frantically searched for their 10-year-old girl and discovered that she, too, had last her life in this tragedy. “Our Ellie was a doll and was the happiest ever. I was gonna DJ for her at her party like she wanted me too!!!”  her father said, according to Sky News.  Her mother, Jennifer Lugo posted a message to Facebook which read, “My heart is shattered to pieces. “I love you baby girl, I will never stop thinking of you!!” reported the outlet.

Rogelio Torres was taken from the world at the tender age of just 10-years-old. A GoFundMe page has been established for the young victim to assist his family with the unexpected funeral fees, according to Sky News.

Nevaeh Bravo’s family initially took to social media to seek help in finding the little girl. Emily Grace Ayala later took to Facebook with a heartbreaking update. “Our Nevaeh has been found,” Ayala wrote. “She is flying with the angels above. We love you Nevaeh very much princess,” she said, according to Sky News.

Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez was a 10-year-old, third-grade student that was in the same classroom as her cousin. The family of this beautiful young girl whose life was taken far too soon, now has to contend with the loss of two innocent children, according to KHOU news.

Jackie Cazares, Annabell’s 10-year-old cousin, also lost her life in this tragedy. Her great-aunt referenced Cazares as being a social young girl and noted that Cazares had just recently celebrated her first communion.

A heart-wrenching post from Irma Garcia’s nephew, John, showed the devastation over the loss of this young teacher’s life. Irma Garcia was 46-years-old when she was gunned down at Robb Elementary School, where she had taught for the last 23 years. Garcia’s son reported having a friend in law enforcement, who saw Garcia shielding her students from the gunman during the attack. Garcia was nominated as teacher of the year in 2019 and worked alongside Ms. Mireles for the past five years, according to the BBC. She was a mother of 4.

This story continues to develop and will be regularly updated with new information. 