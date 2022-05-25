Violent Viral Video Shows Massive Strike On Russians In Ukraine

Another incredible video from the war in Ukraine has hit the web.

In a viral video tweeted by Rob Lee, Ukrainian artillery hammered a Russian vehicle, and the aftermath of the strike involved a massive explosion. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can check out the incredible war video below. It’s pure carnage.

Video from Ukraine’s 28th Mechanized Brigade reportedly showing artillery strikes on a Russian BMP-3.https://t.co/3VRNYUMCFD pic.twitter.com/X68xi9R7D6 — Rob Lee (@RALee85) May 24, 2022

I feel like a broken record at this point, but it’s truly amazing how many war videos we’ve seen out of Ukraine. We get at least one great one every single day.

Sometimes, we get multiple insane videos of the carnage on the ground as Ukraine continues to fight like dogs against the Russian invaders.

Insane Video Shows Fierce Fighting In Ukraine https://t.co/q5wL2BfwB9 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 24, 2022

While war is certainly not something to celebrate, there’s no doubt that the videos from combat are nothing short of fascinating. People can’t get enough of them.

It’s also great to see Ukraine continue to go full “Red Dawn” on the Russian invaders. As I’ve said many times, it’s the only option on the table during an invasion.

Insane Video Shows Brutal Fighting On The Ground In Ukraine https://t.co/sIkI4Vw9Br — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 18, 2022

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest war videos out of Ukraine as we have them!