‘Get Ready To Give Them Up’: Whoopi Goldberg Says Americans Should Report On Neighbors With Too Many Guns

“The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg said Wednesday that American citizens should be able to sue and report on neighbors who owned “too big an arsenal.”

“Listen, I want to thank Gov. Abbott because he signed 22 bills this year making it easier for mass shooters to buy, carry and own guns in his state,” Goldberg said.

“Let’s apply his abortion laws to guns by deputizing citizens to sue anyone involved in gun violence,” Goldberg said. “So, you sold an AR-15 at the gun show? See you in court. Does your neighbor have too big an arsenal? Call the cops.”

Referring to a draft opinion from the Supreme Court leaked to Politico earlier this month, Goldberg drew attention to what she claimed was a double standard in dealing with abortion versus gun violence. (RELATED: ‘How Dare You?’: Whoopi Goldberg Rages At Archbishop Denying Nancy Pelosi Communion)

“Actually, let’s invoke Supreme Court logic too,” she said. “[Justice Samuel] Alito says abortion’s not in the constitution. Well, neither are AR-15s. So, I guess the constitution doesn’t cover them either. If life is so sacred then stop using guns to abort young lives.”

“Stop using guns to abort young lives,” Whoopi says, calls for citizens to be “deputized” to report the neighbor whose “arsenal is too big.” Her reasoning? “This is America.” pic.twitter.com/v1RAjc8cnf — Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) May 25, 2022

Co-host Joy Behar interrupted, saying, “Stop voting for Republicans.”

Goldberg argued that AR-15s were a particular threat, unlike shotguns.

“People who are going to look and say, ‘Okay, we don’t have to have AR-15s, but I want to keep my shotgun because I still hunt. Okay. You can have your gun, but you can’t have your AR-15.'”

“They’re going to come for those AR-15s and you better get ready to give them up because this is America,” Goldberg stated.

A gunman entered an Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, killing at least 19 students and two teachers Tuesday.