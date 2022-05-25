‘Yellowstone’ Releases Incredible ‘Duttons Vs. Trespassers’ Video

“Yellowstone” released another incredible video to hype fans up for the start of season five.

The fifth season of the hit show with Kevin Costner will premiere November 13 on the Paramount Network, and the show’s official social media accounts have been feeding fans some bloody red meat to get people amped up. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, the show’s YouTube page released a video of “The Duttons vs. Trespassers,” and this one is a must-watch watch for “Yellowstone” fans.

Fire it up below.

I could sit here and watch these videos all day without getting bored. Hell, I might re-start watching “Yellowstone” right now after watching that video.

It’s truly how amazing “Yellowstone” has been ever since the first episode dropped all the way back in 2018. I knew as soon as I was introduced to the Duttons that the show was going to be a monster hit.

Well, I turned out to be correct. When Hollywood went woke, Taylor Sheridan took “Yellowstone” in a direction that was meant to simply entertain and captivate people.

Now, we gear up for the start of season five and I can’t wait.

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest “Yellowstone” updates as I have them. I’ll be sure to keep you all updated.