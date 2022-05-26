REPORT: Ray Liotta Dead At 67

Ray Liotta has died at the age of 67.

The iconic actor died while in the Dominican Republic, according to TMZ. Liotta was on the island to film a new movie called “Dangerous Waters,” the outlet continued.

Liotta died in his sleep, according to sources close to the actor, TMZ continued. There was nothing suspicious about his death, and foul play is not suspected, according to the report. Jacy Nittolo, his fiancée, was with him while he was filming.

Liotta broke into entertainment in Martin Scorsese’s masterpiece “Goodfellas” after he starred in “Field of Dreams,” Deadline reported. He most recently finished filming “Cocaine Bear,” directed by Elizabeth Banks, according to the outlet.

A native of New Jersey, Liotta was abandoned at an orphanage before being adopted at the age of six months, according to The Guardian. He is survived by one daughter, Karsen.

Hard to overstate how influential Goodfellas and particularly Ray Liotta’s performance was when I first saw it on my taste, interest and love of movies. Heartbreaking news. RIP. pic.twitter.com/WYmRfhhIzQ — Will 🦥 Menaker (@willmenaker) May 26, 2022

Tributes to the star have already started pouring out on social media. British commentator Piers Morgan wrote, “Brilliant actor, loved him in Goodfellas. Sad news.” Actress Rosanna Arquette shared, “I’m really sad to hear that Ray Liotta has passed away. He was an friend back in the day and it’s very sad. We have a lot of laughs Rest In Peace My friend.”