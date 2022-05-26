Anthony Smith Claims Dan Bilzerian Watched Porn While Sitting Next To His Mom During A UFC Fight

Anthony Smith’s mother apparently had a very strange interaction with Dan Bilzerian.

The UFC star's family allegedly had their seats taken by Bilzerian and Donald Cerrone during UFC 235 when he fought Jon Jones, but that's honestly not the strangest part of the story.

The popular Instagram star was allegedly watching some adult content on his phone while sitting next to Smith’s mother.

Smith said the following in part on the “Believe You Me” podcast, according to BroBible:

They go back and forth and (Dan is) being a dick. And then turns out, they just made everybody slide, so they slid the whole row so that my mom and wife could still be close in the front row. But for whatever reason, Donald [Cerrone] and Dan Bilzerian wanted those goddamn seats. Dan ends up being next to my mom, and during the fight, is watching porn on his phone. So my mom was super uncomfortable, she was weirded out. She’s a quiet lady, very shy. It was a whole f**king ordeal.

This is an absolutely wild situation if Smith’s allegations against Bilzerian are true. First off, you shouldn’t ever steal someone’s seats during a sporting event.

That’s just a common courtesy. If you didn’t buy the seats or weren’t given the seats, you don’t sit there. It’s pretty simple to figure out.

However, allegedly watching porn in a public setting is downright bizarre, and I don’t understand that at all. As you all know, I have several friends who are adult entertainers (don’t make it a big deal), and even they would 100% say that’s not okay or appropriate.

If you ever find yourself firing up pornography while sitting next to an older woman at a fighting event, you’ve clearly made some wrong decisions.

That’s simply a fact. If the allegations are true, Bilzerian should be embarrassed.

Don’t steal seats and don’t watch porn at sporting events. These should be rules we can all agree on!