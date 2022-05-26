Cruise Ship Docked At Grand Turk Island Goes Up In Smoke

A Carnival Cruise Ship reportedly caught fire while docked on the coast of Grand Turk Island on Thursday.

Carnival Cruise’s ship, Carnival Freedom reportedly left Port Canaveral in Florida for a five-day cruise on Monday. The ship’s fire reportedly began in the funnel, typically where exhaust is expelled, though the cause and extent of damage from the fire has not been reported, according to WESH 2. (RELATED: REPORT: Cruise Line Sued After Ship’s Medics Allegedly Transfused Woman With HIV-Infected Blood)

While many passengers were reportedly not on the ship during the fire, onboard passengers were asked to put on their life jackets and report to the ship’s muster stations. The ship’s emergency response team successfully extinguished the fire. No passengers or crew members were reportedly injured, the outlet reported.

🔥😲 HOLY SMOKES! Passengers took video aboard a Carnival cruise ship that shows flames and black smoke come out of the ship’s funnel while docked in Grand Turk. The ship left Port Canaveral on Monday. https://t.co/MJXPkLIZMO pic.twitter.com/MkgbC1U9Vo — WESH 2 News (@WESH) May 26, 2022

“Carnival Freedom’s emergency response team quickly activated and extinguished a fire inside the ship’s funnel while the ship was in Grand Turk,” the cruise line released in a statement late Thursday. “All guests and crew are safe, and the ship’s guests were cleared by local authorities to go ashore. We continue to assess the situation.”

Carnival Cruise Line will reportedly deploy their Carnival Conquest ship to transport the 2504 guests and 972 crew on Saturday. Conquest will return to Miami on Monday, according to the statement.