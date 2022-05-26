Dak Prescott Fears Having Kids After Deadly School Shooting In Texas

Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys spoke emotionally with the media Wednesday following a Tuesday mass shooting at a Texas elementary school that left at least 21 people dead

“We’re talking about children, we’re talking about the future. I don’t have kids and can’t imagine having to send my kid to school with that anxiety. Honestly, it makes me fearful to have children and that’s not right. It’s sad,” Prescott said.

“I’m frustrated because obviously I want to do so much and I feel like people are but when things happen like they did yesterday it shows you that we’re not close and we’re actually going in the wrong direction,” the 28-year-old quarterback added.

According to People, Tuesday’s tragedy in Uvalde, Texas is the second-deadliest school shooting in United States history. The only one that was worse was at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut back in 2012 which killed 26 innocent people. (RELATED: Shooter Fired Shots For 12 Minutes Outside The School Before Going In, Official Says)

The Dallas Cowboys Twitter account released a statement Tuesday following the shooting, saying the team is grieving “alongside the community of Uvalde.”

The entire Dallas Cowboys organization grieves alongside the community of Uvalde and all of those affected by today’s tragic event. As we mourn the loss of innocent life, our hearts and prayers are with the victims’ families, loved ones, faculty and staff of Robb Elementary. — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) May 24, 2022

Prescott eludes to being active within the community through his foundation to help put an end to senseless violence.