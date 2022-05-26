Andy Fletcher Of Depeche Mode Dead At 60

Andrew Fletcher, best known as Andy “Fletch” Fletcher, founding member of 1980s pop group Depeche Mode has died at the age of 60, according to a Tweet released by his bandmates Thursday.

“We are shocked and filled with overwhelming sadness with the untimely passing of our dear friend, family member, and bandmate, Andy “Fletch” Fletcher,” the band said on Twitter. “Fletch had a true heart of gold and was always there when you needed support, a lively conversation, a good laugh, or a cold pint.”

His cause of death has not yet been released, according to Sky News.

Fletcher was the founding member and keyboardist of the band, and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame two years ago, according to Sky News. He lent his talents to the band in a variety of different ways, and was known to fill in on bass and synth when needed, according to Billboard. Fletcher also shouldered the band’s legal and business affairs for several years before they hired an official band manager, Jonathan Kessler, in 1994, reported the outlet.

Fletcher was a talented man who preferred to stay out of the spotlight, and performed on the keys while wearing sunglasses the majority of the time. He described himself as being “the tall guy in the background, without whom this international corporation called Depeche Mode would never work,” during a 2013 interview with Electronic Beats. (RELATED: REPORT: Ray Liotta Dead At 67)

“Our hearts are with his family, and we ask that you keep them in your thoughts and respect their privacy in this difficult time,” the band said, as they closed off their Twitter update.

Depeche Mode has sold well over 100 million records worldwide and have 2.1 followers on Twitter alone, according to Sky News.

Fletcher will be deeply missed.