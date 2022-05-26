Don McLean Pulls Out Of NRA Convention Concert After Texas Shooting

American singer Don McLean has pulled out of a performance for the National Rifle Association’s annual convention following the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday.

“I have decided it would be disrespectful and hurtful for me to perform,” McLean said Wednesday in a statement. “I’m sure all the folks planning to attend this event are shocked and sickened by these events as well.”

Gospel singer Larry Gatlin and country singer Larry Stewart pulled out from performing at the convention, as well.

“I have come to believe that, while background checks would not stop every madman with a gun, it is at the very least a step in the right direction toward trying to prevent the kind of tragedy we saw this week in Uvalde,” Gatlin told USA Today.

Stewart said he wanted to “honor the victims, families, the town and our friends in the great state of Texas the best I know how,” through his decision to not perform.

The National Rifle Association released a statement Wednesday following the shooting.

“Our deepest sympathies are with the families and victims involved in this horrific and evil crime,” the statement reads.

“As we gather in Houston, we will reflect on these events, pray for the victims, recognize our patriotic members, and pledge to redouble our commitment to making our schools secure,” the statement continued, referring to the organization’s annual meeting this weekend in Houston, Texas.