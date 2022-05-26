Trump’s Campaign Rally For Cheney Opponent Will Feature Video With McCarthy, Stefanik And Jordan

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign rally for Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney’s primary opponent, Harriet Hageman, will feature video appearances from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik and House Oversight Committee Ranking Member Jim Jordan.

The rally will be held Saturday in Casper, Wyoming, according to a Thursday statement announcing its lineup. Cheney has continued to face criticism for voting in favor of impeaching Trump. The Wyoming Republican Party censured her in February 2021 over her impeachment vote. Cheney was removed from her leadership position by a voice vote in May 2021. Since impeachment, Cheney has continued to be vocal about her disdain of the former president.

“This Save America rally is a continuation of President Trump’s unprecedented effort to advance the MAGA agenda by energizing voters and highlighting America First candidates and causes,” a statement about the rally sent by Trump’s PAC reads.

In March, McCarthy first told the Daily Caller that over 100 Republicans from Congress will be supporting Hageman. He endorsed Cheney’s primary opponent in February. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: McCarthy Explains Why He Hasn’t Kicked Out Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger From Republican Conference)

The minority leader and House Republicans have been very critical of Cheney and said the best way to move forward with Cheney is to help Hageman, who are running for her seat. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: McCarthy Says Over 100 Republicans From Congress Will Support Liz Cheney Challenger At Upcoming Event)

Stefanik told the Caller in an exclusive interview that she helped remove Cheney as chair of the GOP House conference because Cheney used the position in order to promote herself to the media as an anti-Trump Republican. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik Details Her Efforts To Have Liz Cheney Removed From Leadership)

Other House Republicans will appear in-person to speak at the rally for Hageman, including Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs, Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert and Florida Rep. Kat Cammack.

The Daily Caller contacted Cheney’s office about the rally and the speakers, to which they did not immediately respond.