Editor Daily Rundown: Poll Shows Voters Find Biden Too Old, Mentally Unfit For Office

MORE DETAILS FROM UVALDE… SERIOUS QUESTIONS ABOUT POLICE RESPONSE… SRO ‘ENCOUNTERED’ SHOOTER OUTSIDE… COPS CORDONED OFF SCHOOL, DIDN’T RUSH IN EN MASSE… PARENTS LEFT BEGGING… ‘THEY DID CONTAIN (RAMOS) IN THE CLASSROOM’… MASSACRE LASTED NEARLY 40 MINUTES… AP: Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school

UVALDE, Texas — Frustrated onlookers urged police officers to charge into the Texas elementary school where a gunman’s rampage killed 19 children and two teachers, witnesses said Wednesday, as investigators worked to track the massacre that lasted upwards of 40 minutes and ended when the 18-year-old shooter was killed by a Border Patrol team.