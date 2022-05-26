Man Who Allegedly Threatened Mass Violence Toward Elementary School Arrested

A man in Lexington Park, Maryland, who allegedly threatened violence against an elementary school and a local business was arrested on Wednesday, local authorities said.

Earl Benjamin Washington, 46, was arrested for allegedly making threats of “mass violence” toward Gale-Bailey Elementary School and a White Plains local business via telephone on Tuesday, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office. Washington’s alleged calls were related to people he knew at the locations and are suspected to be domestic-related.

Additional officers will be stationed at Gail-Bailey Elementary for the remainder of the school year as a precautionary measure, police said, according to Fox News.

“Although there is no specific threat to our schools at this time, officers will be there to provide support, comfort, and security for our students and staff. We are with you all,” the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said, Fox News reported. (RELATED: 911 Operator Placed On Administrative Leave After Woman Claims She Was Hung Up On During Buffalo Shooting)

The threats to Gail-Bailey Elementary arrived on the same day as the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. A gunman entered the elementary school and killed at least 19 students and two teachers.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.