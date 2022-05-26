Elon Musk: ‘Politics Is A Sadness Generator’

Elon Musk shared a great tweet Thursday afternoon.

The Tesla founder, who is in the process of buying Twitter, weighed in on the state of politics in America and wrote to his fans, "Politics is a sadness generator."

Politics is a sadness generator — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 26, 2022

A lot of people seem to agree with him because as of right now, the tweet from Musk has more than 7,000 retweets and 54,000 likes.

Unfortunately, it’s hard to disagree with Musk’s assessment of the situation. Politics shouldn’t have to be so damn depressing, but it simply is.

That’s even truer in the aftermath of the horrific school massacre in Uvalde, Texas earlier in the week. Instead of everyone taking a deep breath and grieving, we’ve allowed ourselves to just gun for each others’ throats.

Politicians will do anything for attention during normal times. During a crisis, it gets substantially worse. Look no further than Beto O’Rourke crashing a press conference providing updates on the shooting for proof of that fact.

Believe it or not, we have more in common than we do things that make us different. It’d be nice if we could go back to being neighbors and friends who simply disagree instead of whatever nonsense we currently have.

Props to Elon Musk for not being afraid to speak the truth.