‘What Do I Have Here?’: Texas Gunman Reportedly Made Chilling Statement Before Opening Fire

A grandmother of a student at Robb Elementary School who survived Tuesday’s massacre recounted her granddaughter’s harrowing experience.

The woman, speaking to “Frontlines” host Drew Hernandez in a video posted Wednesday, said her granddaughter was in a nearby classroom when the incident in Uvalde, Texas, began.

“The shooter shot into her room twice through the window and then the teacher said ‘get down, get down,’ and they all hide where they were supposed to hide and the teacher ran and locked the door,” the woman said. “The shooter was still trying to get in, you know, trying to break down the blinds, but I guess he decided that he couldn’t do it, so he went around and started walking through every room to see what room was open. So unfortunately the room next to my grand-daughter, it was open, so as soon as he opened that door, my granddaughter was hiding close to that room, next to the other room, and the only thing she heard the gunman say was ‘what do I have here’ and he just started shooting everyone in that room.”

"He locked himself in there and started shooting everybody," she said.

The grandmother said her granddaughter escaped through the window of her classroom while the shooting was ongoing.

A fourth-grade boy who survived the shooting said he heard the gunman, identified by police as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, say “it’s time to die” before opening fire, according to KENS 5.

Ramos barricaded himself inside a classroom Tuesday and opened fire, killing at least 19 students and two teachers, authorities said.