‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Star Hayden Christensen Does A ‘Force Off’ In Adorable Interview With A Kid

Hayden Christensen might have successfully won the internet after a recent interview with a kid.

Christensen is returning to his iconic role as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader for Disney’s new series “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” which premieres Friday, and that means he had to do the press rounds. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

In a viral video making the rounds on Twitter, Christensen had a “Force off” with a little kid during an interview, and I can promise it will be among the best things you see all day.

Give it a watch below.

this kid is living every single star wars fans dream pic.twitter.com/Dw8L1o0KMg — mav (@sgthunters) May 25, 2022

If that video didn’t melt your heart, you might want to make sure that you have a soul because it’s impossible to watch that and not smile.

That young man was living the dream of every single “Star Wars” fan to ever live. That’s just a fact.

Every little kid dreamed of being able to use The Force after watching the legendary movies for the first time. When I was a little kid, I had half a dozen fake lightsabers and my friends and I would try to beat the living hell out of each other with them.

If you didn’t have that kind of childhood, I almost have to feel bad for you. Luckily for this man, he got to sit across from Anakin Skywalker and have a “Force off.” What more could you ever hope for as a “Star Wars” fan?

Shoutout to Christensen for giving this young man the moment of a lifetime.