Iowa High School Investigating Drag Performance For Students

An Iowa high school vowed Tuesday to investigate an after-school drag performance that was allegedly not approved by the district’s administration, according to multiple reports on the event.

Ankeny High School’s Gay Straight Alliance (GSA) club hosted an after-school event starring multiple drag performers Monday night. The high school said on Twitter that the club’s performance was “not approved by the building administration” and there is an ongoing investigation into the event.

“At the GSA meeting yesterday, performers from the Central Iowa Youth Pride Pageant shared a drag performance at AHS after school,” the school said. “While the GSA is an approved school club, this performance was not approved by the building administration, and it is currently under investigation.”

The event was hosted in coordination with the Iowa Youth Pride Pageant, according to the district. The Des Moines Register identified two of the performers as Skyler Barning and Isabel Fagen.

Fagen performs on stage as “Atlas Midos” and uses “they/them” pronouns, according to the Des Moines Register. Fagen reportedly took the opportunity to share how drag helped with exploring “gender identity and expression.”

Videos reportedly showing the drag performers dancing on stage and photos of students appearing to hand the dancers cash drew the ire of many online. The online backlash prompted a response from the high school, according to the Iowa Standard and photos posted to social media. (RELATED: Pennsylvania Parents Blast School District For Hosting Drag Show Behind Their Backs)

It is unclear whether Mollie Blahunka, the GSA club sponsor, is implicated in the investigation. The district told the Daily Caller that they do not comment on personnel matters.

“The Ankeny Community School District thoroughly investigates any report that raises a concern about the conduct of our students or staff members,” the district told the Daily Caller. “When fulfilling this duty, we respect the privacy of both those raising the concerns, as well as those whose actions are questioned.”