Jeff Bridges Reveals He Was ‘Pretty Close To Dying’ Because Of COVID-19

Jeff Bridges’ battle with COVID-19 nearly cost him his life.

People recently published an interesting profile on the star actor, and in it, he revealed that he nearly bought the farm during his fight with the virus after chemo from cancer treatment weakened his immune system. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I was pretty close to dying. The doctors kept telling me, ‘Jeff, you’ve got to fight. You’re not fighting.’ I was in surrender mode. I was ready to go. I was dancing with my mortality,” Bridges explained to People when talking about his fight to survive COVID-19 and spending months in the hospital.

His situation was so dire that he couldn’t roll over while in the hospital without needing assistance from a nurse to breathe, according to the same report.

This was obviously an incredibly scary situation for Bridges. First, he had to battle cancer and then when he was in a weakened state, he got COVID-19.

While most people who get COVID-19 kick in a short amount of time (took me a few days for symptoms to go away), Bridges spent months in the hospital fighting for his life.

Not only was he fighting for his life, but it sounds like Bridges was ultimately ready to punch out if that’s what it came to.

Fortunately, Bridges beat the virus and he’s now starring in FX’s “The Old Man.” For those of you who haven’t seen the preview, it looks absolutely incredible.

Props to Bridges for beating cancer and COVID-19. The man is a living legend, and I can’t wait to see what we get with “The Old Man.”