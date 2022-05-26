Kevin Spacey Charged With Four Counts Of Sexual Assault

British prosecutors announced Thursday they have charged actor Kevin Spacey with four counts of sexual assault against three men.

The Crown Prosecution Service stated that the 62-year-old Academy Award winner was charged with “causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent,” the Associated Press reported. The incidents reportedly took place in London some time between March 2005 and August 2008, with another allegedly occurring in the west of England in April 2013, the outlet continued.

London’s Metropolitan Police head of the Special Crime Division, Rosemary Ainslie, said that the charges were issued after a review of evidence against Spacey, the AP continued. Spacey ran London’s Old Vic Theatre between 2004 and 2015, and was questioned in 2019 about allegations from several men that he had assaulted them, the outlet reported.

The charges are the latest in a series of international allegations and legal woes for Spacey. (RELATED: Judge Clears Chef Mario Batali Of Sexual Misconduct Charges)

The Metropolitan police also investigated claims against Spacey in 2018 related to an alleged sexual assault in Westminster in 1996. It’s unclear whether the new charges are related to previous investigations.

In 2020, Spacey was accused of sexually assaulting two teenage boys in the 1980s. Three years earlier, Dominick DeLuca, a former MTV VJ and skateboard shop co-owner, claimed that Spacey sexually assaulted him in his storeroom.

Spacey was also ordered to pay $31 million in November 2021 for breaching his “House of Cards” contract following a series of sexual misconduct allegations that reportedly occurred behind the scenes of the show.