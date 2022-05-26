Americans Fleeing Major Cities, Census Data Shows

Census figures released Thursday show that America’s predominantly blue cities are continuing to lose residents en masse.

New York City lost 3.5% of residents in the year ending July 2021, according to The Wall Street Journal, which equates to around 305,000, as reported in the official Census data.

San Francisco’s population dropped by 6.3% as 55,000 people left by July 2021. Chicago was not far behind, losing 1.6% of its population, which equated to about 45,000 residents, the outlet continued. Both San Francisco and Chicago have lost enough residents that their populations are nearing 2010 levels, the WSJ noted. (RELATED: Santa Monica Now One Of The ‘Least Safe’ Cities In California, Survey Says)

Los Angeles lost 1% (41,000 people), along with losses experienced in cities such as Denver, Colorado, Nashville, Seattle, Washington, and Atlanta, the WSJ continued. While the WSJ noted that millennial’s entering their prime child-bearing years, slumps in housing construction and rising costs in major cities are likely reasons for the state emigration, higher taxes and elevated crime were also cited as key reasons to leave the predominantly Democratic-voting cities.

LA Mayor Eric Garcetti Ignores City’s Crime Crisis, Blames Mass Exodus On Housing Costs. Is He Really That Clueless? https://t.co/r7xEcTZAsi — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 29, 2022

Democratic Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has been accused of ignoring his city’s rampant crime crisis, claiming that the mass exodus of residents is due to rising housing costs and taxes. Rape, robbery, aggravated assault and property crimes have risen steadily throughout greater Los Angeles between 2021 and 2022, according to the Public Policy Institute of California.

Homelessness is another key factor causing families to flee cities, according to the WSJ. Garcetti blamed the homelessness crisis on rising housing costs.

“We’ve been seeing a lot of these tent encampments, not just in Los Angeles. Of course, you’ve got them in the ‘Mass. and Cass’ area of Boston. None of this used to happen with the meth that the Mexicans used to make back 10 or so years ago. There was not this rapid onset of schizophrenia, rapid onset of hallucinations,” author and investigative writer Sam Quinones said during one interview.

One mother who lived in Portland, Oregon, told the WSJ that her family cars were broken into while parked in their driveway.

“I didn’t like going for a run anymore. I didn’t like going downtown. All of the things we had moved [to Portland] originally for, it wasn’t worth the risk,” she told the outlet.

Management Team Says British Singer Tom Grennan Attacked And Robbed In New York City https://t.co/6Hfi6ephZK — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 22, 2022

Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams went so far as to call his city a “laughingstock” as overall crime has increased by 60% since 2021. Assaults increased by 22%, robbery by 56% and grand larceny by 79% between February 2021 and 2022.