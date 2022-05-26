San Francisco Schools Are Removing The Word ‘Chief’ From Job Titles

The San Francisco Unified School District (SFUSD) is dropping the word “chief” from job titles due to its association with Native Americans, the administrative announced Wednesday.

“At SFUSD we are eliminating the word “chief” in people’s job titles and we’re still finalizing what the alternative title will be for people formerly called ‘chief,'” a spokesperson for the San Francisco Universal School District told the Daily Caller.

“While there are many opinions on the matter, our leadership team agreed that, given that Native American members of our community have expressed concerns over the use of the title, we are no longer going to use it,” district spokesperson Gentle Blythe said, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Blythe specified that removing the word did not mean jobs titles with that word were being demoted. (RELATED: Dem-Appointed NY Judge Unravels Liberal Plot To Racialize School Admissions With Just Four Sentences)

“By changing how we refer to our division heads we are in no way diminishing the indispensable contributions of our district central service leaders,” Blythe said, according to the outlet.

This doesn’t even make sense — chief is an English word and does not originate from Native American usage. How does San Francisco always manage to do this? https://t.co/LzGaqzJcsk — Lakshya Jain (@lxeagle17) May 26, 2022

The San Francisco school district has more than 10,000 employees. No substitute word has yet been agreed upon, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

“While there are many opinions on the matter, our leadership team agreed that, given that Native American members of our community have expressed concerns over the use of the title, we are no longer going to use it,” a SFUSD spokesperson told the Daily Caller.

“With nearly 10,000 employees, SFUSD is one of the largest employers in San Francisco and in addition to site leaders, we need central leaders who serve all of our 119 schools,” the spokesperson continued. “These positions hold a great deal of responsibility and require specific expertise.”