Mike Florio Suggests Colin Kaepernick Could Possibly Start For Multiple NFL Teams

Mike Florio sent an all-time delusional tweet Wednesday about Colin Kaepernick.

The Raiders are bringing in the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback for a tryout, and that has everyone talking about Kaep possibly returning to the league.

While most rational people recognize there’s zero shot Kaepernick would be any good as an NFL QB after sitting out for several years, the founder of ProFootballTalk thinks he’d be just fine!

In fact, Florio thinks he could start for multiple teams, including the Seahawks, Panthers and Texans.

Colin Kaepernick, with time to knock off the rust and prepare, would be better than any option the Seahawks, Panthers, and Texans currently have. He’d be better than any QB (sorry TuAnon) that the Dolphins currently have. He’d possibly win the job in Atlanta, too. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 26, 2022

I truly can’t believe we’re doing this. I can’t believe we’re actually debating whether or not Colin Kaepernick, who hasn’t played since the 2016 season, is good enough to be in the NFL.

I guess Kaep always wants attention, and the Raiders bringing him in has gotten the job done! Congratulations to Kaep! He got what he wanted.

As for Florio’s downright absurd tweet, it’s so comical it’s hard to believe it’s real. No, Kaepernick isn’t better than Tua or Sam Darnold, and I’d honestly rather have Matt Corral lead my team as a rookie than the former 49ers passer after several years out of the league.

Are we sure Kaepernick is even better than Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock? I’m definitely not sold on that. At least Lock is in shape and ready to roll.

As for the Falcons, I’d take Marcus Mariota or Desmond Ridder in a heartbeat over Kaepernick. I wouldn’t even have to hesitate.

The Las Vegas Raiders are bringing in Colin Kaepernick for a tryout. Reminder on Kaep: – Compared cops to slave catchers

– Wore socks depicting cops as pigs

– Claim cops get paid leave for murdering people

– Refused to stand for the anthem He’s not a hero. https://t.co/auaKN4P4eS — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 25, 2022

Some other reminders about the Colin Kaepernick: – Compared playing in the NFL to being a slave

– Said Trump’s killing of Iranian scumbag Soleimani was an example of “terrorist attacks against Black and Brown people.”

– Praised murderous dictator Fidel Castro’s regime — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 25, 2022

Florio needs to wake up because this tweet is a sign that he has no idea what the hell is going on.