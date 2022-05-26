Editorial

Mike Florio Suggests Colin Kaepernick Could Possibly Start For Multiple NFL Teams

Colin Kaepernick is seen at a special training event created by Kaepernick to provide greater access to scouts, the media, and the public, at Charles. R. Drew High School in Riverdale, Georgia, U.S., November 16, 2019. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Mike Florio sent an all-time delusional tweet Wednesday about Colin Kaepernick.

The Raiders are bringing in the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback for a tryout, and that has everyone talking about Kaep possibly returning to the league. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

While most rational people recognize there’s zero shot Kaepernick would be any good as an NFL QB after sitting out for several years, the founder of ProFootballTalk thinks he’d be just fine!

In fact, Florio thinks he could start for multiple teams, including the Seahawks, Panthers and Texans.

I truly can’t believe we’re doing this. I can’t believe we’re actually debating whether or not Colin Kaepernick, who hasn’t played since the 2016 season, is good enough to be in the NFL.

I guess Kaep always wants attention, and the Raiders bringing him in has gotten the job done! Congratulations to Kaep! He got what he wanted.

As for Florio’s downright absurd tweet, it’s so comical it’s hard to believe it’s real. No, Kaepernick isn’t better than Tua or Sam Darnold, and I’d honestly rather have Matt Corral lead my team as a rookie than the former 49ers passer after several years out of the league.

Are we sure Kaepernick is even better than Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock? I’m definitely not sold on that. At least Lock is in shape and ready to roll.

As for the Falcons, I’d take Marcus Mariota or Desmond Ridder in a heartbeat over Kaepernick. I wouldn’t even have to hesitate.

Florio needs to wake up because this tweet is a sign that he has no idea what the hell is going on.