NYPD Arrest Suspect In Fatal Subway Shooting

Police arrested a man who allegedly shot a stranger at close range on the New York City subway Tuesday, the New York Police Department announced.

Andrew Abdullah, 25, is expected to face a murder charge in the death of 48-year-old Daniel Enriquez, who was killed while heading to Sunday brunch, according to the New York Police Department.

Abdullah’s alleged motive for targeting Enriquez was one of the “big mysteries of this case,” Chief of Detectives James Essig said at a news briefing Tuesday.

Do you know where Andrew Abdullah is? He’s wanted for shooting a fellow New Yorker in the chest on Sunday, May 22nd, causing the victim’s death, while on a “Q” train in Manhattan. If you have ANY information on Andrew, contact @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/NAKrsRHDMM — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 24, 2022

Six weeks after a mass shooting on the subway left ten people wounded, witnesses saw a man pacing in the last car of the Q line train headed from Brooklyn to Manhattan, according to Essig.

The man, later identified as Abdullah, allegedly pulled out a gun and fired at Daniel Enriquez at close range, hitting Enriquez in the chest, said the NYPD’s Chief of Department, Kenneth Corey. Abdullah arranged his surrender on Tuesday with his Brooklyn-based pastor, according to WABC. (RELATED: REPORT: At Least 10 People Shot, Several In Critical Condition After Shooting On NYC Subway)

Abdullah’s representatives at the Legal Aid Society said in a statement that the organization had tried to arrange for Abdullah to surrender to authorities following the shooting, but police “needlessly ambushed” Abdullah outside their offices to make the arrest.

The NYPD referred The Daily Caller News Foundation to a press conference following Abdullah’s arrest.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams called Abdullah a “poster child” example of a repeat offender, partially blaming the state criminal justice system for the killing. The number of shootings in New York in 2022 has dropped by 12% compared to last year, according to police reports, but New York is still on pace to have its second-highest number of homicides since 2011, according to the Associated Press.

The Legal Aid Society could not be reached for immediate comment by theDCNF.

