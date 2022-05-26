REMINDER: ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl’ Is An All-Time Great Movie

It is truly incredible how well “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl” has withstood the test of time.

Given how Johnny Depp is currently involved in a very high-profile lawsuit against Amber Heard, I decided to fire up the classic flick based on Disney’s famous ride, and I was immediately sucked back in. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

I think the last time I saw “Pirates of the Caribbean,” I was probably in middle school. It’s been at least 15 years, and it was still every bit as awesome as when I saw it in theaters with my grandfather back in 2003.

Rewatching Pirates of the Caribbean for the first time in at least 15 years. It’s incredible how entertaining this movie is. It’s just as fun as I remembered as a kid. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 25, 2022

It’s not just the best performance Johnny Depp ever gave on screen, but it’s probably among the best performances in the history of film.

He wasn’t an actor playing a pirate. He was Captain Jack Sparrow. Everything about the character was legendary. Whether it was his outfit, the dialogue or his body movements, Depp dominated every single second of that movie whenever he was on the screen.

Furthermore, I totally forgot how epic the sword fights were in “Pirates of the Caribbean.” Prior to the hit from Disney, what was the last movie with great sword fights?

I honestly can’t think of a single one.

Unfortunately, we’ll never see Depp in the role again and rewatching the hit movie was an unfortunate reminder of what has been taken from fans.

If you want to take a fun walk down memory lane, check out “Pirates of the Caribbean” on Disney+! It’s outstanding.