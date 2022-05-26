POLL: Americans Overwhelmingly Reject Woke Investing Craze Sweeping Through Corporations

A new poll shows Americans are overwhelmingly against Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) policies in corporations.

American investors want corporations to prioritize profits over political and social agendas, the latest Echelon Insights poll produced for the Daily Wire reported. Investment companies use ESG scores to judge a company’s support for climate change, gender and sexual identity, treatment of workers, and a board of directors independent of its CEO.

New poll between us at @EchelonInsights w/ @realDailyWire. Only 21% of investors (1,008) believe that ESG investing (environmental, social, and corporate governance) is a politically neutral endeavor. Guess which side its considered to service?

👀 @benshapiro @VivekGRamaswamy https://t.co/GMNU1zPeeB — Stephen Kent (@Stephen_Kent89) May 26, 2022

The poll found that 46% of American investors felt that companies should not take public political positions on current national topics. Fifty-six percent of respondents said when companies make a public statement about a political or social topic, it doesn’t come off as genuine but rather that they are “trying to appease their critics,” the poll showed.

Almost 60% of investors said that it was a “bad thing” for companies to use their financial influence to advance a political or social agenda supported by their executives, according to the poll. (RELATED: ANALYSIS: It Might Be Time To Panic When The Woke Revolution Comes For Your Airline Pilot)

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who started a conservative asset management firm: Strive, told the Daily Wire it is time that companies focused on woke agendas instead of profits need to change course.

“The data are clear: everyday investors want companies to focus on creating shareholder value by delivering excellent products and services to their customers, not on advancing social or political agendas,” Ramaswamy said.

“Depoliticizing corporate America should not be a left-wing or right-wing issue,” he added. “It has nothing to do with partisan politics. An apolitical private sector is a requirement for an otherwise divided country to be able to come together.”

After reporter Christopher Rufo released footage of Disney executives promising to increase its production of LGBTQ content for minors in employee meetings, the company’s value dropped. Rufo believes outing Disney’s secret plans is the model to fight against the woke ideology pushed by corporations.

“Disney was the proof of concept. State Farm is the working model. Other companies will be next,” Rufo tweeted.

Disney was the proof of concept. State Farm is the working model. Other companies will be next. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) May 24, 2022

The survey polled 1,008 American investors from May 16-20 with a margin of error of +/- 3.3%.