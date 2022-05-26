Property Is Racist, Boston University Professor Says

A Boston University assistant professor deemed property racist while defending riots in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd in a Wednesday video.

Boston University assistant professor Saida Grundy compared looting in the aftermath of George Floyd‘s death to black people “looting themselves” from slavery, according to a video posted by the university. Grundy also urged people not to judge communities’ reactions and to listen to them to address their needs. (RELATED: New York Times Writer Claims Property Destruction Is ‘Not Violence’)

“I think it’s very important for people who see reactions in communities not to judge or make assumptions about what is good and not good reactions. And not actually re-victimize communities by saying there’s an acceptable and not acceptable way to react.”— @BU_CAS‘s Saida Grundy pic.twitter.com/FK85qVF3Xf — Boston University (@BU_Tweets) May 25, 2022

“We hear President Biden say, you know, I understand your frustrations but don’t destroy property,” Grundy said. “Well, when you say that to Black people who historically have been property, one of our greatest weapons against injustice was the looting of ourselves as property from the system of slavery.”

“And what we see in communities is they’re reacting to the very racism of what we call property,” Grundy added.

Grundy is a “feminist sociologist of race & ethnicity” who covers women’s and gender studies, sociology and African-American studies, according to Boston University. Grundy’s prior research has examined masculinity and “social justice capitalism” as well as “racialized rape culture.”

Boston University and Grundy did not respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

