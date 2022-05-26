REPORT: Colin Kaepernick ‘Impressed’ The Raiders During Workout, ‘Door Is Open’ To Sign Him

Colin Kaepernick’s workout with the Raiders reportedly went well.

The former 49ers quarterback worked out Wednesday for the Raiders, and the team was “impressed” by what the team saw out of Kaep, according to Ian Rapoport. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Rapoport also reported that “the door is open” for a potential signing.

On Colin Kaepernick’s workout with the #Raiders: Sounds like it went well and he impressed. The door is open… — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 26, 2022

Is Colin Kaepernick actually about to be back in the NFL? Is this really going to happen? Are we about to watch the NFL world have a complete meltdown?

It certainly sounds like that’s a very real possibility, judging from Rapoport’s report.

NFL Pundit Shares Insanely Stupid Tweet About Colin Kaepernick. Has The World Gone Insane? https://t.co/ssVwJQXVNr — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 26, 2022

I honestly kind of hope it happens. Can you imagine the hot takes that will be fired all over sports media if Kaepernick actually returns to the NFL.

At this point, I almost want to see it happen. Imagine if Kaepernick has to go in because Derek Carr goes down and throws half a dozen interceptions.

It would be the funniest thing to ever happen in the NFL, and it would completely destroy the narrative he’s some star that just had his chances stolen from him.

REPORT: The Raiders Are Bringing In Colin Kaepernick For A Workout https://t.co/wd035WLrzw — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 25, 2022

Let us know in the comments if you want to see Kaepernick back in the NFL!